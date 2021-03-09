Recap: Vandalia downs Carlinville

Vandalia downed Carlinville 44-37 Tuesday at Carlinville.
Anna Forbes led the way for Vandalia with 19 points and Madyson Hill added 13. Gracie Reels led Carlinville with 16 points and Jill Stayton added 13.
Vandalia (4-9) hosts Litchfield on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
