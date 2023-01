Vandalia defeated Christ Our Rock 46-43 in overtime Monday at Christ Our Rock.

Anna Forbes led Vandalia with 13 points, while Zoe Satterthwaite finished with 12 and Katie Eckhardt added 10. Adobato led the way for Christ Our Rock with 22 points and Carter added 13.

Vandalia (15-7) will host Virden North Mac on Thursday at 6 p.m. Christ Our Rock (6-9) hosts Greenville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.