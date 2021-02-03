 Skip to main content
Recap: Vashon beats Marquette
Recap: Vashon beats Marquette

Vashon beat Marquette 62-46 Wednesday at Marquette.

Katie Baumgartner led Marquette with 14 points and Kennedi Watkins added 14. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Ally Fitzgerald (9) and Kennedi Watkins (9).

Vashon (9-1) plays at Troy Buchanan on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Marquette (13-4) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

