Recap: Vashon edges Belleville West
Recap: Vashon edges Belleville West

Vashon edged Belleville West 39-37 Wednesday at O'Fallon.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Maroons. Belleville West could only hit on one of four, while the Wolverines made 11 of 25. Raychel Jones led Vashon with 22 points. Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the way for Belleville West with 10 points.

Vashon (1-1) plays at home against Metro on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Belleville West (1-2) hosts O'Fallon on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

