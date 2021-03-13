 Skip to main content
Recap: Vashon rolls past Park Hills Central
Recap: Vashon rolls past Park Hills Central

Vashon rolled past Park Hills Central 70-44 Saturday at Park Hills Central.

Marshaun Bostic led Vashon with 16 points, while Raychel Jones finished with 14 and Kiyah Cooper added 13. Kaley Kimball was the leading scorer for Park Hills Central with 17 points and Sophia Horton added 16.

Vashon (17-1) will host Mount Vernon on Friday at 6 p.m.

