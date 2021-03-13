Recap: Vashon rolls past Park Hills Central

Vashon rolled past Park Hills Central 70-44 Saturday at Park Hills Central.
-
Lift for Life storms back against Steelville to reach Class 3 girls state final
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002
-
Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson
-
Hahn kick-starts Incarnate Word to huge effort in sectional win over Francis Howell Central
Marshaun Bostic led Vashon with 16 points, while Raychel Jones finished with 14 and Kiyah Cooper added 13. Kaley Kimball was the leading scorer for Park Hills Central with 17 points and Sophia Horton added 16.
Vashon (17-1) will host Mount Vernon on Friday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.