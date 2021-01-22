 Skip to main content
Recap: Vashon tops Webster Groves
Recap: Vashon tops Webster Groves

Vashon topped visiting Webster Groves 52-40 Friday.

Ellie Paloucek led Webster Groves with 14 points and Eliza Maupin added 11.

Vashon (7-0) visits Lift For Life on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Webster Groves (9-4) hosts Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

