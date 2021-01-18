Recap: Vashon triumphs over Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

Vashon triumphed over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 58-19 Monday.
Raychel Jones led Vashon with 17 points and Kiyah Cooper added 12. The leading rebounder for Vashon was Kanitra Barnett (9).
Vashon (5-0) goes on the road to play Northwest Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (10-7) travels to Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m.
