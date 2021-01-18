 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Vashon triumphs over Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
0 comments

Recap: Vashon triumphs over Gateway Legacy Christian Acade

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Vashon triumphed over visiting Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 58-19 Monday.

Raychel Jones led Vashon with 17 points and Kiyah Cooper added 12. The leading rebounder for Vashon was Kanitra Barnett (9).

Vashon (5-0) goes on the road to play Northwest Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian Acade (10-7) travels to Vashon on Thursday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports