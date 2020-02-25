Viburnum edged Northwest Academy 53-51 Tuesday at Crystal City.
Recap: Viburnum edges Northwest Academy
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, O'Fallon roared back for a history-making 61-58 victory against Edwardsville.
ALTON — O’Fallon junior Aubrey Mister received one final command from head coach Nick Knolhoff before leaving the locker room at halftime.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Claudia Hoff is not one for the limelight, even if it found her Tuesday.
WAYNE CITY, Ill. — Delaney Toensing wore a hat and had a smile that lit up the gym Thursday evening.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/17/2020 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Edwardsville (25-1)12. Francis Howell Central (19-2)23. Summit (…
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — In a season full of firsts, the Father McGivney girls basketball team ran into an up-tempo offense it hadn't seen all year.
COLLINSVILLE — Katelynne Roberts knew she and her Edwardsville High girls basketball teammates survived a tough game Friday.
JERSEYVILLE — Bella LaPorta stalked toward the bench with a disgusted look on her face.
FARINA, Ill. — Michelle Hasheider-Burianek still felt like a winner Monday night.
GREENVILLE — Longtime Mater Dei girls basketball coach Dave Kohnen has experienced his fair share of tough losses, and Thursday night's no dou…