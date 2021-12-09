Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Brentwood

Villa Duchesne breezed by visiting Brentwood 34-15 Thursday.
Kennedy Horton led Brentwood with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Kennedy Horton (21)
Villa Duchesne (1-3) plays at Principia on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Brentwood (1-1) travels to Hancock on Friday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
