Recap: Villa Duchesne breezes by Brentwood
Villa Duchesne breezed by visiting Brentwood 34-15 Thursday.

Kennedy Horton led Brentwood with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Kennedy Horton (21)

Villa Duchesne (1-3) plays at Principia on Tuesday, January 11 at 6 p.m. Brentwood (1-1) travels to Hancock on Friday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

