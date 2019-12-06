Subscribe now!

Villa Duchesne downed visiting De Soto 39-30 Friday.

Katie Rodriguez led the way for Villa Duchesne with 19 points.

Villa Duchesne (1-1) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at 4 p.m. De Soto (0-2) will host Hillsboro on Saturday at 1 p.m.

