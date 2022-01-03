Recap: Visitation beats Fort Zumwalt East

Avery McLaughlin had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Visitation past Fort Zumwalt East 51-33 Monday at John Burroughs.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Also finishing in double figures for Visitation were Kate Restovich (13) and Grace Restovich (10). Yasmine Edmonson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 16 points. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt East were Yasmine Edmonson (8) and Landon Vick (8).
Visitation (6-5) plays at McCluer North on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (6-3) visits John Burroughs on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.