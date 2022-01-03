Recap: Visitation beats Fort Zumwalt East

Avery McLaughlin had 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Visitation past Fort Zumwalt East 51-33 Monday at John Burroughs.

Also finishing in double figures for Visitation were Kate Restovich (13) and Grace Restovich (10). Yasmine Edmonson was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 16 points. The leading rebounders for Fort Zumwalt East were Yasmine Edmonson (8) and Landon Vick (8).