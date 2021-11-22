Recap: Visitation downs Clayton

The Vivettes made 25 of 33 free throws while the Greyhounds connected on 11 of 21 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Visitation were Grace Restovich (23) and Lucie Schwartz (12). Jasmine Burks led Clayton with 16 points, while Stella Whitney finished with 16 and Izzy Ross added 10. The leading rebounder for Visitation was Lucie Schwartz (8). The leading rebounder for Clayton was Izzy Ross (11)