 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Visitation downs Clayton
0 comments

Recap: Visitation downs Clayton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kate Restovich had a game-high 31 points to lead Visitation to a 69-62 win over Clayton Monday at Clayton.

The Vivettes made 25 of 33 free throws while the Greyhounds connected on 11 of 21 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Visitation were Grace Restovich (23) and Lucie Schwartz (12). Jasmine Burks led Clayton with 16 points, while Stella Whitney finished with 16 and Izzy Ross added 10. The leading rebounder for Visitation was Lucie Schwartz (8). The leading rebounder for Clayton was Izzy Ross (11)

Visitation (2-0) will host Cor Jesu on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Clayton (0-1) travels to Lutheran North on Tuesday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News