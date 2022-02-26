 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Visitation downs Lutheran North

  • 0

Visitation downed visiting Lutheran North 44-35 Saturday.

Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 23 points and Avery Jacoby added 10.

Visitation (17-10) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News