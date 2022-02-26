Recap: Visitation downs Lutheran North

Visitation downed visiting Lutheran North 44-35 Saturday.
Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 23 points and Avery Jacoby added 10.
Visitation (17-10) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Visitation downed visiting Lutheran North 44-35 Saturday.
Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 23 points and Avery Jacoby added 10.
Visitation (17-10) goes on the road to play Westminster on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BETHALTO — Civic Memorial junior Oliva Durbin looked senior teammate Kelbie Zupan square in the eye.
Sydney Harris scored 25 points and Emma Garner added 14 to lead Edwardsville to a 60-50 win over O'Fallon in a Class 4A Joliet West Sectional semifinal game on Tuesday at Collinsville High. The Tigers have won 18 successive games.
BUNKER HILL, Ill. — When Jacksonville Routt senior Addie Dodson gets vocal, look out.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich reminded herself to treat Tuesday’s girls basketball game against Ursuline like any other game.
Tyler King scored 24 points to help Parkway West to a 55-45 win over rival Parkway Central on Monday. West has won six in a row and improved to 22-3. Tre Bell added 15 points to the winning attack.
WAVERLY — Alton Marquette girls basketball coach Lee Green delivered one message at halftime Tuesday.
Edwardsville used a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter to knock off Normal Community 57-45 in the Class 4A Joliet Central championship game on Thursday. The Tigers have won 19 in a row. They advance to the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on Monday.
WAVERLY — The Alton Marquette girls basketball team executed its normal offensive sets on Friday.
BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High junior Zsana Hawkins stepped up when Collinsville determined its best chance was to try and shut down the Panthers'…
Ai'Naya Williams wasn't sure how to react.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.