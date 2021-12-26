 Skip to main content
Recap: Visitation downs Nerinx Hall
Kate Restovich had a game-high 28 points to lead Visitation to a 55-46 win over visiting Nerinx Hall Sunday.

Also finishing in double figures for Visitation was Grace Restovich with 18 points.

Visitation (5-3) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 1 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-5) will host Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.

