Recap: Visitation downs Nerinx Hall

Kate Restovich had a game-high 28 points to lead Visitation to a 55-46 win over visiting Nerinx Hall Sunday.
Also finishing in double figures for Visitation was Grace Restovich with 18 points.
Visitation (5-3) will host John Burroughs on Monday at 1 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-5) will host Westminster on Tuesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.
