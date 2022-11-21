Recap: Visitation handily defeats Orchard Farm

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Eagles. Orchard Farm could only hit on zero of two, while the Vivettes made eight of 23. Annie Restovich led Visitation with 17 points, while Kate Restovich finished with 16 and Lucie Schwartz added 10. Camryn Nelson was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 11 points and Bella Jones added 10.