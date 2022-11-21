 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Visitation handily defeats Orchard Farm

Visitation handily defeated visiting Orchard Farm 62-40 Monday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Eagles. Orchard Farm could only hit on zero of two, while the Vivettes made eight of 23. Annie Restovich led Visitation with 17 points, while Kate Restovich finished with 16 and Lucie Schwartz added 10. Camryn Nelson was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 11 points and Bella Jones added 10.

Visitation (1-0) plays at home against Marquette on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Orchard Farm (0-1) plays at Owensville on Monday, November 28 at 7 p.m.

