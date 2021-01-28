Recap: Visitation rolls past Timberland

Visitation rolled past visiting Timberland 60-34 Thursday.
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8
-
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home
-
Tyler, Incarnate Word come through in clutch to hold off Vashon
-
Delarue, Teasley help Howell North continue turnaround with win over St. Charles West
Annie Restovich led Visitation with 17 points.
Visitation (5-12) visits Principia on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Timberland (5-12) plays at home against Francis Howell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.