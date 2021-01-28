 Skip to main content
Recap: Visitation rolls past Timberland
Recap: Visitation rolls past Timberland

Visitation rolled past visiting Timberland 60-34 Thursday.

Annie Restovich led Visitation with 17 points.

Visitation (5-12) visits Principia on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. Timberland (5-12) plays at home against Francis Howell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

