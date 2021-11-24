Recap: Visitation topples Cor Jesu

Visitation toppled visiting Cor Jesu 52-38 Wednesday.
-
Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 19 points and Grace Restovich added 18.
Visitation (3-0) visits St. Charles West on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Cor Jesu (0-1) will host Incarnate Word on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
