Recap: Visitation tops Cor Jesu
Recap: Visitation tops Cor Jesu

Visitation topped Cor Jesu 56-46 Wednesday at Cor Jesu.

Kate Restovich led Visitation with 20 points, while Avery Jacoby finished with 11 and Annie Restovich added 10. Amy Varghese led Cor Jesu with 16 points, while Sarah Collier finished with 13 and Mallory Ronshausen added 11. The leading rebounders for Cor Jesu were Mallory Ronshausen (11) and Sarah Collier (8).

Visitation (2-1) visits Lutheran North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Cor Jesu (0-1) travels to Incarnate Word on Wednesday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

