Recap: Visitation tops Marquette

Visitation topped visiting Marquette 57-46 Wednesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Mustangs. Marquette could only hit on one of five, while the Vivettes made 12 of 20. Kate Restovich led Visitation with 15 points, while Avery Jacoby finished with 13 and Annie Restovich added 10. Taryn Blevins led the way for Marquette with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Marquette was Peyton Woley (8)

Visitation (2-0) goes on the road to play MICDS on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Marquette (0-1) hosts Francis Howell on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

