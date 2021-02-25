 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Visitation tops MICDS
0 comments

Recap: Visitation tops MICDS

  • 0

Visitation topped visiting MICDS 58-46 Thursday.

Annie Restovich led Visitation with 20 points and Kate Restovich added 17.

Visitation (10-15) will host Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 11 a.m. MICDS (15-8) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports