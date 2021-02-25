Recap: Visitation tops MICDS

Visitation topped visiting MICDS 58-46 Thursday.
Annie Restovich led Visitation with 20 points and Kate Restovich added 17.
Visitation (10-15) will host Villa Duchesne on Saturday at 11 a.m. MICDS (15-8) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
