Recap: Visitation tops St. Joseph's

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Angels. St. Joseph's could only hit on one of four, while the Vivettes made nine of 16. Kate Restovich led Visitation with 11 points and Lucie Schwartz added 11. Kayla Jansen led the way for St. Joseph's with 12 points. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (11)