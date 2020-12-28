Recap: Visitation triumphs over University City

Visitation triumphed over visiting University City 59-24 Monday.
-
Westminster beats Webster Groves in semifinal, ready to take shot at Incarnate Word
-
Potts plants seeds of success as Incarnate Word fights past Whitfield in Visitation semifinal
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Westminster staves off Parkway North comeback bid
-
Nelson leads Whitfield past Cardinal Ritter and into Visitation semifinals
Kate Restovich was the leading scorer for Visitation with 18 points and Annie Restovich added 17.
Visitation (3-8) travels to Whitfield on Tuesday, January 5 at 6:45 p.m. University City (0-6) travels to Brentwood on Wednesday, January 6 at 5 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.