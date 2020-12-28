 Skip to main content
Recap: Visitation triumphs over University City
Visitation triumphed over visiting University City 59-24 Monday.

Kate Restovich was the leading scorer for Visitation with 18 points and Annie Restovich added 17.

Visitation (3-8) travels to Whitfield on Tuesday, January 5 at 6:45 p.m. University City (0-6) travels to Brentwood on Wednesday, January 6 at 5 p.m.

