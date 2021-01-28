Recap: Warrenton beats St. Charles

Warrenton beat St. Charles 49-31 Thursday at Washington.
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 8
-
Girls basketball notebook: Williams, Hazelwood West enjoy strong opening; Peterson steps up game for Sullivan
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Gateway Legacy Christian stays competitive but there's no place like home
-
Tyler, Incarnate Word come through in clutch to hold off Vashon
-
Delarue, Teasley help Howell North continue turnaround with win over St. Charles West
Garneisha Love led the way for Warrenton with 19 points. Maddie Jackson led St. Charles with 11 points.
Warrenton (4-6) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (5-8) hosts Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.