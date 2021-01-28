 Skip to main content
Recap: Warrenton beats St. Charles
Warrenton beat St. Charles 49-31 Thursday at Washington.

Garneisha Love led the way for Warrenton with 19 points. Maddie Jackson led St. Charles with 11 points.

Warrenton (4-6) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Charles (5-8) hosts Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

