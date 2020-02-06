Recap: Warrenton handily defeats New Haven
Warrenton handily defeated New Haven 54-32 Thursday at New Haven.

Brooke Smith led the way for Warrenton with 24 points.

Warrenton (11-7) plays at St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. New Haven (10-9) will host Hermann on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

