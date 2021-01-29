 Skip to main content
Recap: Warrenton rolls past Pacific
Recap: Warrenton rolls past Pacific

Warrenton rolled past visiting Pacific 61-31 Friday.

Shelby Kelemen was the leading scorer for Pacific with 15 points.

Warrenton (5-6) plays at home against Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pacific (4-13) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday at 7 p.m.

