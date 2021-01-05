 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Warrenton slips past Orchard Farm
0 comments

Recap: Warrenton slips past Orchard Farm

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Warrenton slipped past Orchard Farm 40-39 Tuesday at Orchard Farm.

Olivia Goeke was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 9 points.

Warrenton (1-2) will host Parkway North on Friday at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (4-4) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports