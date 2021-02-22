 Skip to main content
Recap: Washington defeats Fort Zumwalt East
Washington defeated Fort Zumwalt East 52-47 Monday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Elizabeth Reed led the way for Washington with 10 points.

Washington (8-15) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (13-8) plays at home against Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

