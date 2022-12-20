Recap: Washington downs Fort Zumwalt South

Washington fell behind visiting Fort Zumwalt South 37-30 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 48-41 win Tuesday.

The Blue Jays were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 19 shots. Olivia Reed led the way for Washington with 18 points and Elizabeth Reed added 17. The leading rebounder for Washington was Cierra Murrell (12).

Washington (5-3) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (5-2) will host Francis Howell Central on Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m.