Recap: Washington edges Sullivan
Recap: Washington edges Sullivan

Elizabeth Reed had a game-high 27 points to lead Washington to a 50-48 win over visiting Sullivan Monday.

Taylor Brown also contributed 8 points to Washington's win.

Washington (4-4) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Sullivan (3-6) plays at Potosi on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.

