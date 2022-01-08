Recap: Washington gets by Lutheran South

Washington defeated Lutheran South 58-55 in overtime Saturday at Lutheran South.
Chloe Eggerding was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 16 points and Amy Ceko added 11. The leading rebounder for Lutheran South was Ellie Buscher (9)
Washington (6-6) plays at Lindbergh on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (5-7) visits Duchesne on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
