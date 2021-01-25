 Skip to main content
Recap: Washington tops Warrenton
Recap: Washington tops Warrenton

Washington topped visiting Warrenton 38-28 Monday.

Elizabeth Reed led the way for Washington with 11 points.

Washington (5-10) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (3-6) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m.

