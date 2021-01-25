Recap: Washington tops Warrenton

Washington topped visiting Warrenton 38-28 Monday.
-
Vashon passes first big test with win over Webster Groves
-
Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster
-
Double tough Duff continues two-sport domination for Nerinx Hall
-
Francis Howell Central closes out strong week by keeping upper hand against Holt
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 7
Elizabeth Reed led the way for Washington with 11 points.
Washington (5-10) plays at Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (3-6) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.