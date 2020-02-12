Recap: Washington triumphs over Soldan

Washington cruised to a 64-33 win over Soldan Wednesday at Borgia.
Grace Landwehr led the way for Washington with 19 points and Paige Robinson added 15.
Washington (2-18) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 7 p.m.
