Recap: Washington triumphs over Soldan
Washington cruised to a 64-33 win over Soldan Wednesday at Borgia.

Grace Landwehr led the way for Washington with 19 points and Paige Robinson added 15.

Washington (2-18) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Thursday at 7 p.m.

