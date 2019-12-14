Waterloo defeated Wesclin 50-45 Saturday at Wesclin.
Nora Gum led the way for Waterloo with 11 points and Ali Scace added 11.
Waterloo (4-7) hosts Valmeyer on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (2-8) plays at Father McGivney on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo defeated Wesclin 50-45 Saturday at Wesclin.
Nora Gum led the way for Waterloo with 11 points and Ali Scace added 11.
Waterloo (4-7) hosts Valmeyer on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (2-8) plays at Father McGivney on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.