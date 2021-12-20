Recap: Waterloo downs Jerseyville

Norah Gum had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Waterloo over Jerseyville 42-33 Monday at Jerseyville.
Also finishing in double figures for Waterloo was Sam Lindhorst with 11 points.
Waterloo (12-3) visits Roxana on Monday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m. Jerseyville (4-8) goes on the road to play Piasa Southwestern on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
