Bella Peterson led Althoff with 15 points and Charleece Davis added 14. The leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (15)

Waterloo (11-5) goes on the road to play Highland on Saturday, January 7 at 8:30 a.m. Althoff (12-3) plays at home against Mater Dei on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.