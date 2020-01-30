Recap: Waterloo gets by Gibault

Waterloo trailed by nine at halftime and four after three quarters but rallied for a 46-43 win over Gibault Thursday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Hawks. Gibault could only hit on two of eight, while the Bulldogs made 10 of 20. Aubrey Hubbard led Waterloo with 13 points, while Sam Lindhorst finished with 12 and Nora Gum added 10. Ashlyn Wightman led the way for Gibault with 23 points and Maddie Davis added 13. The leading rebounders for Waterloo were Ella Bockhorn (14) and Nora Gum (9). The leading rebounders for Gibault were Melissa Bernal (10) and Ashlyn Wightman (10).
Waterloo (11-11) travels to Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (14-12) visits Brussels on Friday at 6:15 p.m.