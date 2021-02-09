Recap: Waterloo handily defeats Red Bud

Waterloo handily defeated Red Bud 50-25 Tuesday at Red Bud.
Waterloo shot 58 percent (15 of 26) from the field, while Red Bud shot 19 percent (8 of 43). Nora Gum led Waterloo with 17 points and Sam Lindhorst added 12. Hannah Sievers led the way for Red Bud with 8 points.
Waterloo (1-0) will host Civic Memorial on Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. Red Bud (0-1) travels to Valmeyer on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
