Recap: Waterloo JV topples New Athens

Dec 12, 2022

Waterloo JV toppled visiting New Athens 45-30 Monday.

Waterloo JV (1-0) hosts Columbia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

New Athens (3-6) hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.