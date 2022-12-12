 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Waterloo JV topples New Athens

Waterloo JV toppled visiting New Athens 45-30 Monday.

Waterloo JV (1-0) hosts Columbia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. New Athens (3-6) hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

