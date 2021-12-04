 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Waterloo rolls past New Athens
0 comments

Recap: Waterloo rolls past New Athens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo rolled past visiting New Athens 51-25 Saturday.

Norah Gum led the way for Waterloo with 18 points and Sam Lindhorst added 18.

Waterloo (6-2) visits Dupo on Monday at 6 p.m. New Athens (2-2) hosts Trico on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News