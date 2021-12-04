Recap: Waterloo rolls past New Athens

Waterloo rolled past visiting New Athens 51-25 Saturday.
-
Norah Gum led the way for Waterloo with 18 points and Sam Lindhorst added 18.
Waterloo (6-2) visits Dupo on Monday at 6 p.m. New Athens (2-2) hosts Trico on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
