Recap: Waterloo topples Columbia
Waterloo toppled visiting Columbia 52-38 Monday.

Norah Gum was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 18 points and Liv Colson added 13. Karsen Jany led Columbia with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Waterloo were Kristin Smith (10) and Sam Lindhorst (8). The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jordan Holten (8)

Waterloo (18-3) hosts Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (10-9) visits Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

