Recap: Waterloo topples Columbia

Waterloo toppled visiting Columbia 52-38 Monday.
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
Norah Gum was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 18 points and Liv Colson added 13. Karsen Jany led Columbia with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Waterloo were Kristin Smith (10) and Sam Lindhorst (8). The leading rebounder for Columbia was Jordan Holten (8)
Waterloo (18-3) hosts Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (10-9) visits Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.