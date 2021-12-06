 Skip to main content
Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Dupo
Waterloo cruised to a 58-27 win over Dupo Monday at Dupo.

The Bulldogs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 11 of 22 shots. Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo with 19 points and Liv Colson added 10. Alexis Curtis led Dupo with 12 points and Octavia Heidelberg added 10. The leading rebounder for Dupo was Octavia Heidelberg (8)

Waterloo (7-2) travels to Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Dupo (4-3) will host Lebanon, Illinois on Thursday at 6 p.m.

