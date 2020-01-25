Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Valmeyer

Waterloo triumphed over visiting Valmeyer 60-12 Saturday.
Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo with 12 points and Jacey Baum added 10.
Waterloo (10-11) will host Gibault on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Valmeyer (2-16) will host Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m.
Waterloo triumphed over visiting Valmeyer 60-12 Saturday.
Sam Lindhorst led Waterloo with 12 points and Jacey Baum added 10.
Waterloo (10-11) will host Gibault on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Valmeyer (2-16) will host Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.