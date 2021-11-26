 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Webster Groves breezes by St. Joseph's
0 comments

Recap: Webster Groves breezes by St. Joseph's

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Webster Groves breezed by St. Joseph's 59-38 Friday at St. Joseph's.

Kayla Jansen was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 10 points. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (9)

Webster Groves (1-0) hosts Whitfield on Saturday at noon. St. Joseph's (0-1) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News