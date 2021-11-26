Recap: Webster Groves breezes by St. Joseph's

Webster Groves breezed by St. Joseph's 59-38 Friday at St. Joseph's.
Kayla Jansen was the leading scorer for St. Joseph's with 10 points. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (9)
Webster Groves (1-0) hosts Whitfield on Saturday at noon. St. Joseph's (0-1) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
