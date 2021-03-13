 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves defeats Cor Jesu
Recap: Webster Groves defeats Cor Jesu

Webster Groves defeated Cor Jesu 45-41 Saturday at Cor Jesu.

Mallory Ronshausen led Cor Jesu with 21 points and Addison Erusha added 10.

Webster Groves (21-5) plays at home against Kickapoo on Friday at 6 p.m.

