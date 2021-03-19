Recap: Webster Groves defeats Kickapoo

Eliza Maupin notched 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Webster Groves past visiting Kickapoo 65-60 Friday.
The Statesmen were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 21 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Ellie Paloucek (29) and Jenna Clark (12). Indya Green led Kickapoo with 23 points, while Ysabella Fontleroy finished with 17 and Kaya Goldsby added 13. The leading rebounders for Kickapoo were Indya Green (14) and Ysabella Fontleroy (10).
Webster Groves (22-5) plays at home against Incarnate Word on Saturday at 8 p.m. Kickapoo (3-3) hosts Staley on Saturday at noon.