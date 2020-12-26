Recap: Webster Groves downs Lift For Life

Gabriela Moore had a game-high 29 points to lead Webster Groves to a 70-62 win over visiting Lift For Life Saturday.
Free throw shooting was key to the Statesmen win. Webster Groves connected on 22 of 35 attempts, while the Hawks made just five of seven. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves were Sophia Nittinger (16) and Jenna Clark (12). Mackenzie Wilson led Lift For Life with 19 points, while Deidra Walton finished with 16 and Taylor Brown added 13.
Webster Groves (7-1) hosts Westminster on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Lift For Life (2-2) plays at home against Parkway North on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.