Recap: Webster Groves downs Parkway North
Webster Groves outlasted visiting Parkway North 62-54 in overtime on Thursday.

Aliyah Williams led Parkway North with 20 points, while Madison Adolphsen finished with 15 and Chanel Davis added 13.

Webster Groves (17-5) hosts Kirkwood on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Parkway North (17-7) plays at home against St. Charles West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

