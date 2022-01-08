 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Webster Groves handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Webster Groves handily defeated Fort Zumwalt West 42-20 Saturday at Lutheran South.

Ivy Lesley was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 10 points.

Webster Groves (9-1) will host Westminster on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) will host Holt on Friday at 7 p.m.

