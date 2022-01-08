Recap: Webster Groves handily defeats Fort Zumwalt West

Webster Groves handily defeated Fort Zumwalt West 42-20 Saturday at Lutheran South.
-
Webster Groves rolls past Fort Zumwalt West on way to Lutheran South Tournament crown
-
Freeburg overcomes slow start for victory against Highland
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Quincy Notre Dame
-
Lift For Life hangs on to win showdown against Lutheran St. Charles
Ivy Lesley was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt West with 10 points.
Webster Groves (9-1) will host Westminster on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) will host Holt on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.