Recap: Webster Groves topples Francis Howell Central
Recap: Webster Groves topples Francis Howell Central

Ellie Paloucek had a game-high 27 points to lead Webster Groves to a 60-45 win over visiting Francis Howell Central Tuesday.

The Statesmen were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 15 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Webster Groves was Eliza Maupin with 15 points.

Webster Groves (10-2) will host Park Hill South on Thursday at 4 p.m. Francis Howell Central (11-4) will host Holt on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

