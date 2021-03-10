 Skip to main content
Recap: Webster Groves topples Marquette
Webster Groves toppled visiting Marquette 64-49 Wednesday.

Katie Baumgartner led Marquette with 15 points and Ally Fitzgerald added 10. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Katie Baumgartner (11) and Ally Fitzgerald (8).

Webster Groves (20-5) travels to Cor Jesu on Saturday at 1 p.m.

